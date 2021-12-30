The blaze was one of several that started in the area Thursday, at least some sparked by downed power lines, as winds gusted up to 105 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Six people who were injured in the fires were being treated at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital, spokesperson Kelli Christensen said.
Colorado’s Front Range, where most of the state’s population lives, had an extremely dry and mild fall, and winter so far has been mostly dry. Snow was expected Friday in the region.
Video captured by a bystander outside a Costco store in Superior showed an apocalyptic scene with winds whipping through barren trees in the parking lot, surrounded by gray skies, a hazy sun and small fires scattered across the ground.
The fires prompted Gov. Jared Polis (D) to declare a state of emergency, allowing the state to access disaster emergency funds.
— Associated Press
Florida
Tiger is fatally shotafter biting man's arm
A sheriff’s deputy shot a Malayan tiger that grabbed the arm of a man who was either feeding or petting the animal at a zoo in southwest Florida, authorities said.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was seriously injured Wednesday evening when he entered an unauthorized area near the tiger’s enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens.
The man works for a third-party cleaning service contracted to clean restrooms and the gift shop, the sheriff’s office said.
News outlets reported the 8-year-old tiger, Eko, later died. The zoo posted on its website that it would remain closed on Thursday.
“Preliminary information indicates that the man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities,” the sheriff’s report said.
Investigators said they believe the tiger grabbed the man’s arm after he breached a barrier fence and put his arm through the fence surrounding the enclosure.
The first deputy to arrive at the scene kicked the enclosure to try to get the tiger to release the man’s arm from its mouth.
“But the deputy was forced to shoot the animal,” the report said.
The man was taken to a hospital in nearby Fort Myers, officials said.
His name was not released and his condition was not known Thursday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the tiger retreated back into its enclosure after being shot. Deputies flew a drone inside and found the tiger was not responsive. A veternarian later sedated the tiger and had planned to examine the animal, the report said.
On Tuesday, the zoo’s Facebook page featured a photo of Eko.
The Malayan tiger is one of the smallest tiger species found throughout the southern and central Malay Peninsula and southern parts of Thailand, according to Malaysian Wildlife. It is the national symbol of Malaysia.
In 2016, a Malayan tiger attacked and killed a zookeeper at the Palm Beach Zoo. An autopsy found that Stacey Konwiser, 38, died of a fractured spine, a lacerated jugular and other neck injuries suffered when she was attacked by the 12-year-old tiger named Hati.
— Associated Press
Daughter mistaken for intruder and shot, woman tells police: A man fatally shot his 16-year-old daughter in the family's Columbus, Ohio, home after he mistook her for an intruder, according to what the girl's mother told police. The mother called 911 after the shooting around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday and said the father had shot at someone he thought was breaking into the house after the security system was activated, authorities said. The shooting remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed.
— Associated Press