CARBON HILL, Ala. — Two leaders of an Alabama city have resigned after the mayor posted a comment on Facebook about “killing out” socialists, “baby killers” and gay and transgender people.

News outlets report council members McClain Burrough and Chandler Gann resigned, even as Mayor Mark Chambers refuses to step down.

Protesters staged a die-in and then confronted Chambers during the meeting on Monday, asking just how he would kill them.

Residents who met with the mayor before the council meeting say he told them he plans to run for reelection. Resident Rawsy McCollum says Chambers apologized and said his comments shouldn’t have been public, but she says he shouldn’t have said them at all.

No reason for the resignations was announced, but McCollum says the two members expressed embarrassment over the mayor’s comments.

