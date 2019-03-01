ST. LOUIS — Charges have been filed against two Missouri day care center workers after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral.

St. Louis County prosecutors filed felony child abuse charges Thursday against the woman who allegedly threw the child into the cabinet, 27-year-old Wilma Brown.

The child sustained a head gash requiring seven stitches following the Feb. 1 incident at Brighter Day Care and Preschool. A warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest.

Prosecutors also charged 22-year-old Ariana Silver for an incident on Feb. 27 also allegedly captured by surveillance video.

Charging documents say Silver squeezed a 4-year-old girl’s arm and punctured her skin, and then carried the girl by her foot. Silver is jailed on $50,000 bond.

The center’s attorney says both women have been fired and the center has an “exemplary” record.



This photo provided by the North County Police Cooperative shows, Wilma Brown, left, and Ariana Silver who are both charged with abuse of a child stemming from incidents at Brighter Daycare in February 2019. The two Missouri day care center workers face felony charges after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral. St. Louis County prosecutors filed child abuse charges Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, against the woman who allegedly threw the child into the cabinet, 27-year-old Brown. The incident occurred Feb. 1 at Brighter Day Care and Preschool. (North County Police Cooperative/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) (Associated Press)

