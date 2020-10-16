“The officers stopped and gave the suspect commands which he failed to comply with — at which point an officer-involved shooting occurred,” the department said.
Nearby, a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting around 4 a.m. Thursday at 108th Street and Vermont Avenue.
A brief Sheriff’s Department statement said homicide detectives were investigating a shooting involving a man but gave no details.
KNBC-TV reported from the scene that the man died. He was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and the shooting occurred after a brief vehicle pursuit, the station said.
Los Angeles police also shot and wounded a woman in an incident in the Winnetka area of the San Fernando Valley around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police responding to a report of a trespasser at a hotel went to a room where they encountered the woman armed with a handgun, the department said.
