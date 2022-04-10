2 dead, 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

2 dead, 10 wounded in nightclub shooting Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A man and a woman were killed and 10 people wounded early Sunday in a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub authorities said. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100 to 150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims.

Officers helped treat the people who were wounded and rushed several of the victims to hospitals in squad cars.

The names of the man and woman who died were not released Sunday. Jerman said one of the people who were injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries, which were all related to the gunfire, ranged from serious to minor.

The gunmen probably escaped as the crowd rushed out of the nightclub. Police were searching for suspects Sunday afternoon and no arrests had been reported.

Jerman said police haven’t determined the motive for the shooting but investigators believe one of the victims was targeted.

“This is another mindless and senseless gun-related incident involving a reckless disregard for human life,” Jerman said. “I remain livid and angered at the continued and blatant disregard and lack of respect for human life that continues. That said, I want to reassure the residents of this city that Cedar Rapids is a safe city.”

— Associated Press

Fauci signals new era; N.Y. mayor positive

Americans need to make their own medical risk assessments as U.S. coronavirus cases accelerate, President Biden’s chief medical adviser said, reflecting a less virulent virus and public exhaustion with restrictions.

“This is not going to be eradicated and it’s not going to be eliminated,” Anthony S. Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday. “And what’s going to happen is that we’re going to see that each individual is going to have to make their calculation of the amount of risk that they want to take.”

Fauci’s comments contrast with more dire warnings in earlier phases of the pandemic. The Biden administration’s shift in tone is political and medical: Americans have tired of restrictions — almost all of which have been lifted — while vaccines, immunity and treatments are helping keep cases less severe.

Also Sunday, New York Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.

The first-term Democrat woke up with a raspy voice and took a PCR test that came back positive, spokesperson Fabien Levy said in a statement.

Adams attended the Gridiron Club dinner in Washington last Saturday, after which dozens of attendees tested positive.

— From news services

Buffalo officers cleared: An arbitrator has ruled that two Buffalo police officers didn't violate the department's use-of-force guidelines when they pushed a 75-year-old protester to the ground in June 2020 during protests following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The level of force used by officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski was justified because Martin Gugino refused to comply with orders to leave the scene and was acting erratically, and walked directly in front of McCabe, according to arbitrator Jeffrey Selchick. McCabe and Torgalski were suspended without pay and arrested within days of the incident, but last year a grand jury declined to indict them and charges were dropped. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a statement that he will reinstate the two officers to duty on Monday, the Buffalo News reported.

— From news services

