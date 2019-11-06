Tsosie says Alamo first responders performed CPR on the two people, but attempts were unsuccessful. Their causes of death have not been determined.
Police say the ceremony began Saturday in a hogan on the Alamo Navajo Reservation in Socorro County.
Police say a woman reported finding an unresponsive man and woman Sunday on the floor inside the hogan.
