Tsosie says Alamo first responders performed CPR on the two people, but attempts were unsuccessful. Their causes of death have not been determined.

Police say the ceremony began Saturday in a hogan on the Alamo Navajo Reservation in Socorro County.

Police say a woman reported finding an unresponsive man and woman Sunday on the floor inside the hogan.

