RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Gunfire erupted after a funeral in Florida on Saturday, killing a teenager and a man and leaving two other people wounded, police said.

Riviera Beach police said in a statement that the shooting happened o utside the Victory City Church shortly after 2:30 p.m. They said a 15-year-old boy and the man died at the scene. A woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released nor were the names of the victims.