HENDERSON, Nev. — Two people were killed and three others injured Saturday night in the crash of a small private plane near Henderson Executive Airport, authorities said.

The single-engine Beechcraft Sierra plane took off from the runway, had a mechanical issue and turned around in an attempt to land when it crashed south of the airport, Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards told The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The plane caught fire, authorities said.

The Henderson Fire Department responded about 7:45 p.m., the newspaper reported.

One person died at the scene, and the other person died at a hospital, Richards said. One person had serious injuries, and another person had minor injuries.

A Good Samaritan who tried to help rescue the people in the plane suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation, firefighters said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.