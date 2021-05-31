“I can tell you right now, it’s a difficult scene — a lot of moving parts,” said Finner, adding that the club was “very crowded” and dark inside.
One man was hospitalized in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, Finner said.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said several of his deputies were working off-duty security at the club and that at least one of them fired at the gunman. He said no deputies were hurt in the shooting.
— Associated Press
Earthquake hits Alaska: A magnitude-6.1 earthquake shook Alaska's Talkeetna Mountains north of Anchorage on Sunday night, and smaller tremors continued early Monday. The earthquake was felt from Homer to Fairbanks, and was felt especially strongly in the Anchorage and Wasilla areas, the Anchorage Daily News reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. The Alaska Earthquake Center reported the quake had a depth of about 27 miles. A magnitude-4.6 aftershock struck about 4:14 a.m. Monday, and about a dozen small quakes measuring 3.0 or smaller continue to rattle the area.
Flags stolen from veterans cemetery: Authorities said a huge American flag and several smaller flags were stolen from a California veterans cemetery over the Memorial Day weekend. Les' Melnyk, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs' National Cemetery Administration, said the garrison flag at Los Angeles National Cemetery was reported stolen late Sunday or early Monday. The cemetery's gates were closed at the time, Melnyk said. Veterans Affairs police are investigating the theft of the flag, which measures 25 feet by 30 feet, Melnyk said.
Group aims to help butterflies: A conservation group is planting more than 30,000 milkweed plants in California in the hope of giving Western monarch butterflies new places to breed. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday that the River Partners group has joined with others and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife on the plantings along the Sacramento, Feather and Kern rivers. The plants are seen as critical because the orange-and-black butterflies lay eggs on them. Their caterpillars also eat them.
— From news services