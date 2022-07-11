2 dead and 3 wounded in shootings at California 7-Eleven stores

Gift Article Share

2 dead and 3 wounded at 7-Eleven stores Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were seeking a lone gunman in at least three of the shootings. The shootings appear to have happened after robberies or attempted robberies at the four convenience stores on July 11, or 7/11 — a day when the national 7-Eleven brand was celebrating its 95th birthday by giving out free Slurpee drinks.

“Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones,”

7-Eleven, Inc. said in a statement. “We are gathering information on this terrible tragedy and working with local law enforcement.”

It wasn’t immediately clear to investigators what prompted the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra, or why the violence happened on July 11.

“I think the only person to answer that would be the suspect,” said Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department, where the first shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. “There’s no way it can be a coincidence of it being 7-Eleven, July 11.”

In the Riverside case, the gunman robbed the clerk and brandished a gun, then turned the weapon on a customer, opened fire and fled, Railsback said. Police believe the clerk handed over cash from the register.

The second shooting happened around 3:20 a.m., about 24 miles away, in Santa Ana, authorities said.

Officers responding to reported gunshots at the 7-Eleven in that city and found a man dead in the parking lot with one bullet in his upper torso, according to Sgt. Maria Lopez, a Santa Ana police spokesperson.

Lopez said detectives believe the suspect in the Santa Ana killing is the same person who then traveled 12 miles to Brea, where a 7-Eleven employee was found dead of a gunshot wound at about 4:18 a.m.

Less than an hour later, officers in neighboring La Habra were sent to a reported robbery at a

7-Eleven. They discovered two gunshot victims around 4:55 a.m., according to Sgt. Sumner Bohee.

— Associated Press

Appeals court upholds right to record police

A federal appeals court based in Denver has agreed with six of the nation’s other 12 appeals courts that the First Amendment guarantee of free speech gives people the right to film police as they do their work in public.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit ruled Monday in the case of a YouTube journalist and blogger who claimed that a suburban Denver officer blocked him from recording a 2019 traffic stop. Citing decisions from the other courts, the 10th Circuit said the right to record police was clearly established at the time and reinstated the lawsuit of the blogger, Abade Irizarry.

A lower court had said the right wasn’t clearly established at the time, preventing the officer from being sued. U.S. government lawyers intervened in the appeal to support the public’s right to record police.

The court oversees four western and two midwestern states — Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah — as well as parts of Yellowstone National Park in Idaho and Montana.

The ruling comes after Arizona’s Republican governor last week signed a law that went the opposite direction, making it illegal in Arizona to knowingly video police officers eight feet or closer without an officer’s permission.

— Associated Press

