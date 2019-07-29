GAINESVILLE, Texas — A flight instructor and her student are dead after the fiery crash of their twin-engine plane at a North Texas airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Piper PA-34 went down soon after 4 p.m. Sunday while preparing to land at the municipal airport in Gainesville, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. It crashed about 440 yards (402 meters) from a runway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Chinese student pilot 22-year-old Yu Qiu was pronounced dead at the scene. Twenty-five-year-old instructor Francesca Norris of North Richland Hills later died at a hospital.

It’s unclear who was in control when the plane went down. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

The FAA has not yet released the plane’s tail number.

