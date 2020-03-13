The victims’ identities weren’t immediately released.
The plane had taken off from Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend, Oregon. Shortly before 2 p.m., it vanished from the radar while heading to Van Nuys Airport, said Ian Gregor with the Federal Aviation Administration.
Reports of a possible plane crash came in about an hour later. Los Angeles County firefighters and sheriff’s deputies went to the reported scene near the Newhall Pass, a mountain freeway corridor northwest of Los Angeles.
However, poor visibility and muddy, rugged terrain hampered the search.
“Our deputies had to hike in and it took a little while to find the wreckage,” sheriff’s Lt. Ethan Marquez told KCBS-TV.
The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash, including whether it may have been weather-related.
