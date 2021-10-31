The sergeant went to a home and found more than 100 people fleeing a party.
Additional officers arrived and found victims in the backyard and at nearby homes, and more shots were heard nearby, authorities said.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen people were hospitalized.
Two people were confirmed dead and four others were seriously hurt.
Police estimated about 200 people attended a Halloween party at the home, and the shooting occurred outside near a DJ booth set up in the backyard.
Authorities said it appeared the shooting happened from “an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd.”
Witnesses told police they believed there were two shooters.
Police did not release further details, including a motive.
“This investigation is in its early stages, and Will County Sheriff’s Office personnel are still on scene preserving the crime scene and collecting evidence,” the office said in a news release.
— Associated Press
MISSOURI
7-year-old boy dies after falling off hayride
A 7-year-old Missouri boy died after he fell off a hayride and was struck by the trailer in which he had been riding.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s office said the accident was reported about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in a rural area outside Lee’s Summit, Mo., about 25 miles southeast of Kansas City.
Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said on Twitter that deputies and paramedics who responded learned that the boy from Lee’s Summit had been critically injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a tractor was pulling the trailer and that the boy was “clinging” to the trailer after he fell out. Forté said the boy was struck by the trailer after he fell off, the Kansas City Star reported. He died at a hospital Saturday night.
Authorities have not released the boy’s name.
— Associated Press
Indianapolis close to matching 2020 homicide record: A man was fatally shot early Sunday in Indianapolis, moving the city closer to matching its record number of criminal homicides with two months still left in the year, the Indianapolis Star reported. Police responded to a house about 2 a.m. and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. Ron Gee, a member of Cease Fire Indy, said the group had hoped for 72 hours of peace in the city. "We're still out here pushing our message," Gee said. It was the 213th criminal homicide in 2021, two shy of a city record set in 2020, the Star reported.
— From news services