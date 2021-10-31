Indianapolis close to matching 2020 homicide record: A man was fatally shot early Sunday in Indianapolis, moving the city closer to matching its record number of criminal homicides with two months still left in the year, the Indianapolis Star reported. Police responded to a house about 2 a.m. and found a man dead with gunshot wounds. Ron Gee, a member of Cease Fire Indy, said the group had hoped for 72 hours of peace in the city. "We're still out here pushing our message," Gee said. It was the 213th criminal homicide in 2021, two shy of a city record set in 2020, the Star reported.