OGLETOWN, Del. — Two Delaware men were seriously injured when they were struck by lightning.

The Delaware News Journal reports a 31-year-old man went into cardiac arrest and a 37-year-old man was seriously hurt when the lightning struck a tree.

The paper says a spokeswoman for New Castle County paramedics confirmed responders had to restart the 31-year-old victim’s heart at the scene. He was listed in critical condition.

The second victim suffered injuries to his chest and leg and is in serious condition.

Both men were found under a tree. One neighbor told the paper it sounded like a bomb went off when the lightning hit the tree.

