By Associated PressJuly 10, 2020 at 2:01 AM EDTKNIGHTSEN, Calif. — Two sheriff's deputies were injured Thursday night and a suspect is dead in a shooting in Contra Costa County, authorities said.The incident was reported in Knightsen, an unincorporated area about 50 miles (81 km) northeast of San Francisco.Sheriff's officials said there was an officer-involved shooting but didn't immediately release other details, including the conditions of the deputies.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.