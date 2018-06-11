TOPEKA, Ind. — Authorities say a woman and her 15-year-old daughter died after their horse-drawn buggy was struck by a car in northern Indiana.

The buggy was hit from behind Saturday in the LaGrange County community of Topeka.

Authorities say 44-year-old Velda C. Miller of Ligonier and Melissa Jo Miller died in the crash. Velda Miller’s 46-year-old husband was driving the buggy and was taken to a hospital with neck pain.

The sheriff’s office says the 21-year-old driver of the car told them he had just passed another vehicle and hit the buggy while coming back into his lane. He was taken to a hospital with abdominal pain.

No charges have been filed and the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.