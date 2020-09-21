The two were captured behind the Toledo Executive Airport in Lake Township, which is a designated reliever airport for the Toledo Express Airport. President Donald Trump was holding a rally Monday night at the main Toledo airport in Swanton, but there was no immediate indication the two events were linked.
FBI and Secret Service agents were involved in the ongoing investigation, authorities said, but further details were not disclosed.
Police responded to the area after a witness reported that two people had gotten out of a vehicle and were walking on the tracks. The caller said the two had shovels and a backpack, which authorities said contained a Glock pistol with extended magazine, 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets.
The rented vehicle the pair had been in had several items “suspicious in nature,” Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer told the newspaper. He described them as “odd items, but nothing illegal.”
Hummer said John Davison had been cited Sunday night by police in nearby Walbridge for criminal trespass at their street department. Hummer noted rail yard “runs right along their street department.”
