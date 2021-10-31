Additional officers arrived and found victims in the backyard and at nearby homes, and more shots were heard nearby, authorities said.
The Will County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen people were hospitalized. Two were confirmed dead and four others were seriously hurt.
Police estimated about 200 people attended a Halloween party at the home and the shooting occurred outside near a DJ booth set up in the backyard.
Authorities said it appeared the shooting happened from “an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd.”
Witnesses told police they believed there were two shooters.
Police did not release further details, including a motive.
“This investigation is in its early stages, and Will County Sheriff’s Office personnel are still on scene preserving the crime scene and collecting evidence,” the office said in a news release.