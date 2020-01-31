Both were charged with murder in the May 2016 shooting of 15-year-old Brandon Wingo. He was shot in the head as he walked home from Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington. Prosecutors say Wingo was a member of a rival gang. The brazen nature of the shooting shocked the community and prompted police in the city to crack down on gang violence.
Smith avoided a possible murder conviction last year by pleading to other charges.
A third Shoot to Kill member, Kevon Harris-Dickerson, was also charged in Wingo’s death but struck a plea deal and testified against Taylor at his 2018 trial.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.