They are both due in court later this month. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers who could comment.

The rapper, whose legal name is Jarad A. Higgins, was with a group of about a dozen people on Sunday when he was transported from Midway to an area hospital after suffering what Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said was cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

AD

AD

Police said there were no signs of foul play in the death of the 21-year-old rapper and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

The rapper, who was named top new artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in May, lived in the Chicago suburb of Homewood.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD