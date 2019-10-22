The replica of the car driven by the late actor in “Smokey and the Bandit” and the other vehicles are to be auctioned off on Saturday. Online bidding already pushed their value past $5 million.
It’s the largest single-owner car collection ever auctioned by U.S. Marshals.
Pleading guilty Tuesday were 53-year-old certified public accountant Ronald Roach and 44-year-old general contractor Joseph Bayliss.
They admitted providing false reports misleading investors of DC Solar.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD