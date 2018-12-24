HOUSTON — Authorities say two Houston police officers were injured, one critically, after a driver crashed into their patrol vehicle.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the officers were responding to a call early Monday with their SUV’s lights and sirens on when another vehicle turned in front of them, causing a near head-on collision. Acevedo says Officer Alonzo Reid, who was the passenger in the SUV, pulled himself to safety as the vehicle burst into flames.

The chief says that Reid along with a passerby rescued the driver, Officer John Daily, from the burning SUV. Acevedo says Reid is expected to make a full recovery but that Daily is in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t hurt, and Acevedo says he was arrested for driving under the influence.

