NEWARK, Del. — Authorities say two people have been injured in an explosion at a laboratory at the University of Delaware.

The incident occurred early Wednesday afternoon at Brown Hall, a science building in the center of the campus.

University spokesman Peter Bothum says two graduate students received minor injuries in the incident and were taken to a hospital.

Bothum says the students were conducting an experiment involving chromium oxide when an explosion occurred in a fume hood.

Brown Hall and Drake Hall, an adjoining building, were evacuated as emergency and hazardous material crews responded to the incident.

