ELKHART, Ind. — Two Indiana police officers who repeatedly punched a handcuffed man have been charged with a civil rights crime.

Cory Newland and Joshua Titus of the Elkhart Police Department were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday. Police video shows them punching a man identified as M.L. after the man spat at Newland while sitting handcuffed in a chair in January 2018.

FBI agent Grant Mendenhall says his agency “won’t tolerate the abuse of power” by police.

Newland and Titus were indicted on a charge of depriving M.L. of his rights through excessive force. They’ve been on leave since November and have pleaded not guilty to separate state charges . A message seeking comment was left with Elkhart police Friday.

Elkhart is in northern Indiana, 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Chicago.

