The marked patrol vehicle had just turned left into the driveway of a home and the unmarked vehicle was about to turn in behind it when the Tahoe swerved around the turning car and struck the unmarked SUV head-on, authorities said.
The driver of the Tahoe became trapped and was freed by firefighters, according to the Clayton Fire Company. The trooper and the driver were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released.
Officials added that the State Police cars did not have their lights or sirens activated and conditions were foggy early Tuesday morning.
The agency’s Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating.
