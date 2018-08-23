This photo provided by the Maine State Police shows a U.S. Customs and Border Protection airplane after it crash-landed late Wednesday in Burnham, Maine, near the Pittsfield Municipal Airport. Officials say the two crew members, who were conducting border security operations, were injured but were able to walk away from the crash. (Maine State Police via AP) (Associated Press)

BURNHAM, Maine — Officials say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection airplane crashed close to an airport in Maine, injuring both crew members.

The single-engine Cessna 206 crashed late Wednesday while making an emergency landing near the Pittsfield Municipal Airport.

State Police spokesman Steve McCausland says one of the two crew members called 911 to report their location after the crash. He said both managed to walk away but were taken to a hospital. One of them remained hospitalized Thursday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane had taken off from Bangor International Airport. It came to rest in woods along the Sebasticook River.

Customs and Border Protection says the plane was conducting “border security operations” when the pilot encountered a suspected engine failure.

Officials didn’t identify the crew members.

