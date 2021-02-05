“I often write about the person who is the one marginalized voice in the room so they feel less alone,” Dennis said.
The other prize winner is Michelle Garcia, who splits time between New York City and Texas. The foundation said her work “has both unveiled human rights abuses and celebrated the humanity of those living in limbo at the U.S.-Mexico border.” Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Columbia Journalism Review and elsewhere.
Garcia is also working on a book about borders and their influence shaping U.S. identity and race relations.
