A third judge, Clark County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Adams, will be reinstated Jan. 13 after completing a 60-day suspension, the News and Tribune reported.

Adams and Jacobs were shot and seriously wounded during a May 1 fight while they were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference. Court records show that the altercation began after one of two men in a SUV yelled something at the judges and Bell extended a middle finger at the pair.

The fight and shooting led to charges against Adams and two other men. Adams later pleaded to a misdemeanor for battery.

The three judges were suspended as part of disciplinary action taken by the Indiana Supreme Court in response to the judicial misconduct they were found to have committed.

The court’s order said the three judges were intoxicated “and behaving in an injudicious manner” when a night of bar-hopping led to the fight and Adams and Jacobs’ shootings.

