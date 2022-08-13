2 killed when small plane crashes on roadway in Illinois

Placeholder while article actions load

Two killed when small plane crashes on road Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two people were killed Saturday when a single-engine plane crashed on a roadway in the small central Illinois community of Hanna City, officials said. Peoria County officials said the plane crashed at about 12:30 p.m. on Route 116. County Coroner Jamie Harwood said two people who have not been identified were killed and autopsies will be conducted Monday, the (Peoria) Journal Star reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that it was investigating the crash of the Mooney M20K plane.

— Associated Press

Judge sentences boat pilot to 18 years for 3 smuggling deaths: The smuggler who was at the helm of an overloaded 40-foot vessel that capsized off Point Loma, Calif., last year, causing three migrants to drown and sparking a chaotic rescue effort, was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison. Antonio Hurtado, 40, was illegally shuttling 32 migrants into the United States aboard the aging trawler-style boat the morning of May 2, 2021, when the vessel drifted onto the rocks below Cabrillo National Monument and broke apart. He pleaded guilty in April to felony charges of attempted human smuggling resulting in death and attempted human smuggling for financial gain.

Advertisement

California governor proposes extending nuclear plant's life: California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday proposed extending the life of the state's last operating nuclear power plant by five to 10 years to maintain reliable power supplies in the climate change era. The proposal to keep the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant running beyond a scheduled closing by 2025 gave new urgency to a decades-long fight over the seismic safety of the site. And critics depicted Newsom's plan as a huge financial giveaway for plant operator Pacific Gas & Electric, while warning it would gut environmental safeguards. The seaside plant midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco produces 9 percent of the state's electricity.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article