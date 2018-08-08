GRAFTON, N.Y. — A cat named Harley has used up two of its nine lives after surviving being hit by two vehicles on an upstate New York road.

State police say they recently received a report of a cat being struck by two vehicles in the rural town of Grafton, just outside Albany.

When a trooper arrived on the scene, the cat was lying on the side of the road with head and leg injuries. The drivers said the cat ran into the road, where it was hit by one car and thrown into the path of the second vehicle.

The trooper took the cat to a nearby animal hospital. Its owner was found via Facebook.

The cat’s owner told the trooper that Harley is doing well and is expected to fully recover.

