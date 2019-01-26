DOVER, Del. — Police in Delaware say that two men have been arrested on charges that they were selling illegal drugs.

On Friday afternoon, officers say they spotted a car with fake tags in the Dover area. A Delaware State Police news release said the vehicle was driven by 26-year-old Javon Young, a fugitive without a valid license and with an outstanding arrest warrant related to drug charges.

Young and his passenger were apprehended after a vehicle chase and minor crash.

Officers say they seized 185 individual packages of heroin, along with crack cocaine and marijuana.

Young and his passenger, 22-year-old Khalil Dixon, were charged with multiple drug counts.

A news release said both were being held Saturday and didn’t make clear if either had lawyers who could speak for them.

