DURHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have charged two men after a bank robber wearing a long-haired wig shot and wounded a teller and fled with a fistful of bills.

Durham Police issued a statement saying 29-year-old Larry Lamar Johnson and 24-year-old Javon Cheek were arrested in the Wednesday holdup. They were held Friday on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. Cheek also faces an assault charge.

Police say the robber wore sunglasses, a pink jacket and a wig with long dreadlocks. Police released surveillance photos showing the suspect holding a gun and a wad of cash as he left the SunTrust branch.

The teller was shot in the arm, but the injury wasn’t life-threatening.

A phone number for Cheek was disconnected. No listing could be found for Johnson.

