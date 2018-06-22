HAMMOND, Ind. — Two men have pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from an Indiana shootout that killed a third man and wounded a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent.

Nineteen-year-old Blake King of Chicago and 25-year-old Bernard Graham of Calumet City, Illinois, entered the pleas during separate hearings Thursday in Hammond federal court.

They face charges of assault on a federal officer and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

The June 4 shootout in Gary killed 28-year-old Raymon Truitt, of Gary, and wounded the agent, who hasn’t been identified. ATF has said the agent is expected to make a full recovery.

Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich ordered King to remain in custody without bond pending trial scheduled for Aug. 20. Graham has agreed to remain in custody.

