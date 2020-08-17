Jason “Jay” Mizell, known professionally as Jam Master Jay, was a member of 1980s hip-hop sensation Run-DMC, behind hits such as “It’s Tricky” and the Aerosmith remake collaboration “Walk This Way.”
The 37-year-old Jay was shot once in the head in his Queens recording studio by a masked assailant, police said at the time. He left behind a wife and three children.
Balsamo reported from Washington, D.C.
