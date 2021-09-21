WILMINGTON, Del. — Two men were killed and two firefighters were injured in a fire at a Wilmington rowhome early Tuesday, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 12:15 a.m. on Clifford Brown Walk and destroyed the rowhome, The News Journal reported. Neighboring homes were also damaged.

The blaze left the inside stairs unusable, and two men were stuck in a front bedroom on the second floor, fire officials said. Three other people managed to escape and the injured firefighters have been released from the hospital.

Donald Brown, who lives across from the home that was destroyed, said he and his wife were getting ready for bed when they heard a bang, then saw the fire.

Brown’s wife flagged down a police officer, who ran over to help, Brown said.

“He got a ladder from somewhere and he was telling (one victim) to break the window,” Brown said. “They finally broke it and was telling him to stick his head out the window to get some air.”

The man “just kept hollering, ‘It’s hot, it’s hot,’” Brown said, but he never got out.