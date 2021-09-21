Donald Brown, who lives across from the home that was destroyed, said he and his wife were getting ready for bed when they heard a bang, then saw the fire.
Brown’s wife flagged down a police officer, who ran over to help, Brown said.
“He got a ladder from somewhere and he was telling (one victim) to break the window,” Brown said. “They finally broke it and was telling him to stick his head out the window to get some air.”
The man “just kept hollering, ‘It’s hot, it’s hot,’” Brown said, but he never got out.