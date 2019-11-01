The victim’s identities were not made public and the Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately say how they died or provide information on a possible motive.
A Sheriff’s Office statement said investigators didn’t believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.
The statement says investigators are seeking information from people who were at the party.
Roosevelt is 105 miles (169 kilometers) east of Salt Lake City.
