2 men killed in second Minnesota shooting outside a funeral

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a second shooting outside a funeral in St. Paul, Minnesota, this weekend.
The three people were injured included a man who was in critical condition Saturday and two women with injuries not considered life-threatening.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning. None of the victims’ names were released immediately.
Saturday’s shooting came one day after three teens were shot and injured at a funeral reception for a Harding High School student who had been fatally stabbed at school two weeks earlier.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted Saturday night that “the gun violence in St. Paul this weekend is unacceptable.”