2 men killed in second Minnesota shooting outside a funeral

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Two men were killed and three other people were injured in a second shooting outside a funeral in St. Paul, Minnesota, this weekend.

The St. Paul Police Department said all five people were shot in a parking lot shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday during an altercation after a celebration-of-life event. One man died at the scene while a second man died at a hospital after he was taken there in a private vehicle.