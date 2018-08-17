NEW YORK — Two men who caused the death of a New York City fire chief in an explosion at an illegal indoor marijuana-growing operation have been sentenced to prison.

Garivaldi Castillo and Julio Salcedo were sentenced on Friday for their guilty pleas to manslaughter charges in the death of Battalion Chief Michael Fahy. The 33-year-old Castillo was sentenced to six years in prison while the 36-year-old Salcedo was sentenced to up to four years.

Authorities say the men tampered with gas lines at a Bronx house where they were growing pot indoors.

After firefighters arrived in September 2016 to check out reports of a gas leak, the two-story house exploded, killing the 44-year-old Fahy.

The 17-year Fire Department of New York veteran is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Corrects Castillo, not Salcedo, was sentenced to 6 years.

