NEW YORK — Police say two men have been struck by lightning on a soccer field in Queens.

It happened at Flushing Meadows Corona Park Tuesday evening as a thunderstorm rolled through the area.

Police say a 30-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

The other person, a 42-year-old, is expected to survive.

Police say a third man was hit by lighting 20 minutes later in Jamaica, Queens. There was no word on his condition.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.