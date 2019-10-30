Kareem Jackson was sentenced to death for two execution-style slayings in 1997. DeWine moved his execution date to Sept. 16.

DeWine cited Ohio’s difficulty finding pharmaceutical suppliers willing to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction “without harming other Ohioans.”

The governor said in July that the state fears it could be cut off from drugs needed for medical purposes if their makers learn they’re also being used for executions.

