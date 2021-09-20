By Associated PressToday at 10:05 a.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 10:05 a.m. EDTShareComment0HOUSTON — Two Houston police officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at an apartment complex Monday morning, authorities said.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene. Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRightThe city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.Additional information wasn’t immediately released.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.