State police are investigating the shooting.

The officers were responding to a call about an assault involving a vendor working at the complex and the resident, who had a holstered handgun.

One of the officers has been released from a hospital. McCormick says the second officer and the suspect are still being treated. No information has been released about their conditions.

Monroe is 38 miles (60 kilometers) southwest of Detroit and just northeast of the state line with Ohio.

