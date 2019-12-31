Authorities were still trying to determine exactly what happened but both officers were wounded by gunfire and the man in the car was fatally shot.

Police tape surrounded two black SUVs in a street as officers investigated in the area that’s surrounded by apartment complexes and a senior living facility.

AD

Danielle Milius told the TV station that she heard sirens, saw officers running down the street and then heard about 20 gunshots.

AD

“I knew they were looking for somebody, so I was just kind of watching,” she said. “And then I heard them over the loudspeaker telling people to stay inside and get away from the windows.”

As is standard protocol, the two officers will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Federal Way is 23 miles (37 kilometers) south of Seattle.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD