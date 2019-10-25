Police say the car sustained heavy damage and immediately caught fire. Both its driver and its only other occupant were killed in the 9 p.m. crash.

MLive.com reports that the school bus was carrying a junior varsity football team, coaches and staff. Two students aboard the bus suffered minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The sheriff’s office was expected to release more information Friday on the crash.

