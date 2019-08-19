DELAWARE CITY, Del. — Fire officials in Delaware say they rescued two people who were trapped on the roof of their car as it began sinking into a creek over the weekend.

The Delaware News journal reports the two were saved from the top of the sinking vehicle after it went into a creek near Delaware City just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Good Will Fire Company posted that water rescue technicians used an inflatable boat to float into the creek and rescue the pair. Crews were then able to get the car out of the water.

Officials said the victims were evaluated by paramedics on the scene.

