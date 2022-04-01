Prosecutors have said Cox and Garner helped Cox’s son, 33-year-old Steven Vogel, move Williams’ body from the basement of the Grinnell home the three defendants shared. Williams body was found bound and burning in a Jasper County ditch on Sept. 16, 2020.

Vogel was convicted last year of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in Williams’ death and sentenced in December to life in prison. A fourth person, 31-year-old Cody Johnson faces trial in August on a count of accessory after the fact.

The crime initially triggered fears in Grinnell — which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Des Moines — that the killing was racially motivated. Williams was Black, while the four defendants are white.

Police determined the motive for the killing stemmed from Vogel’s jealousy and anger over his belief that his girlfriend was romantically involved with Williams.