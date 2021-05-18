Officials at the nearby Scott Air Force Base said both pilots were taken to a hospital, and one has since been released.
Scott Air Force Base officials said in February that Boeing’s new F-15QA, which was designed for the Qatar Emiri Air Force, would operate out of MidAmerica, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The F-15QA involved in Tuesday’s incident “was slated to be transferred to the Qatari Air Force through the Foreign Military Sales program. The incident is currently under investigation,” the U.S. Air Force said in its statement.