2 plead guilty to disrupting flight diverted to Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Two men from England pleaded guilty to federal charges that they interfered with a flight crew during a tussle that resulted in a flight from Mexico being diverted to Maine.
The men pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to interference with a flight crew and assault. The Justice Department said the men face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the interference, which is the top charge.
The Justice Department said the unscheduled landing caused TUI Airways to incur more than $25,000 in costs.
The two English men were removed from the plane and arrested at the time. A third passenger was also removed but not charged.