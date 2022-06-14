2 police officers shot and killed in Los Angeles suburb

EL MONTE, Calif. — Two police officers were shot and killed Tuesday while investigating a possible stabbing in a Los Angeles suburb, and the suspect died at the scene, authorities said.
The officers died at a hospital.
“There are no words to describe our grief and devastation by this senseless act,” the statement said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said a suspect died at the scene.
Other details weren’t immediately released.
The killings came just one day after a California Highway Patrol officer was shot and critically wounded during a traffic stop in the Studio City area of Los Angeles.
The 27-year-old officer was shot several times. He was in critical but stable condition at a hospital but was expected to recover, the CHP said.
A bloodhound helped police track down a suspect and Pejhmaun Iraj Khosroabadi surrendered to police Tuesday morning in a homeless encampment in the Van Nuys area of the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.
It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.