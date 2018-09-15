DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Two people have been hurt after the ceiling of their bedroom collapsed on them while they slept.

Dewey Beach police said that officers responded to a report of a ceiling collapse just after midnight Saturday.

Police said two sheets of drywall and insulation fell from the ceiling onto a 79-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. They were able to free themselves and were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police and local building code officials are investigating the cause of the collapse.

